You Don’t Care For Me Enough To Cry from Volume Five

Mountain Fever Records has a new single today for perennial bluegrass hitmakers, Volume Five. It’s the first look at their next project, with the lonesome title, You Don’t Care For Me Enough To Cry.

Written and originally recorded by John Moreland in 2015, it’s a tender ballad that really tugs at the heartstrings, describing a failed romance through the eyes of a man who recognizes he can’t please the woman he loves.

V5 bandleader, fiddler, and lead vocalist Glen Harrell describes his first reaction to the song.

“You Don’t Care For Me Enough To Cry was written by the talented John Moreland. Every now and then you run across a song that takes your breath away, like this one did for me. We hope you enjoy Volume Five’s version, and it moves you the way it moved me when I first heard John perform it.”

Harrell gives it the perfect understated treatment, with support from bandmates Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Jacob Burleson on guitar, and Chris Wade on banjo, with guest and former band member Jeff Partin providing bass and reso-guitar.

Grab a hanky and give it a listen.

You Don’t Care For Me Enough To Cry is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.