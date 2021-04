You Can’t Hear A Heart Break video from Jerry Salley

These days, most of us in bluegrass think of Jerry Salley as a successful Nashville producer, or as a hit-making songwriter. Or maybe for his role in bringing major bluegras artists to Billy Blue Records where he serves as Creative and A&R Director.

But long time fans know that Jerry first hit the scene as a singer and songwriter, and has continued recording albums under his own name, when he has time in between all of his other music industry duties.

His latest project is Bridges and Backroads, released late in 2020, and a new lyric video has been released for one of the tracks with the clever title, You Can’t Hear A Heart Break. Surprisingly, the song takes the antithetical position, suggesting that there are in fact audible clues that show a close observer when a heart has been broken.

Jerry wrote this one with Ernie Rowell. The video was created by Shaye Smith.

You can find You Can’t Hear A Heart Break, and the full Bridges and Backroads album, at the popular streaming and download sites online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artist.