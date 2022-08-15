You Can Learn A Lot From A Song drops for Hammertowne

Hammertowne shows off their eastern Kentucky bluegrass style on a new single from Mountain Fever Records, You Can Learn a Lot From a Song.

Like most of their material, this one was written by the band’s guitarist and lead vocalist, David Carroll. It’s an easygoing number about the power of words and music when they are coupled together as a song.

Carroll described for us how a special moment in time motivated him to complete an idea that had been percolating in his mind for a while.

“I carried the song’s hook around for a while before I sat down and wrote it. I imagine the premise will be relatable to many folks because music in general, especially particular songs, has such a powerful presence in our lives. I know it does for me. A particularly beautiful sunset on the day a friend laid her mom to rest inspired me to pick up the pen and finally finish this song. Songs are personal to me, and I know I’ve certainly learned a lot from them.”

Support on the track comes from Hammertowne members Chaston Carroll on mandolin, Bryan Russell on bass, Scott Tackett on guitar, and Dale Thomas on banjo. Ron Stewart adds fiddle and harmony vocals are from Scott and Chaston.

Have a listen…

You Can Learn A Lot From A Song is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

The song will be included on the next Hammertowne project with Mountain Fever, scheduled for release later this year.