You Can Close Your Eyes from Dré Anders with The Gibson Brothers

Swedish songstress Dré Anders has had a toe in the bluegrass waters for some time now, appearing regularly at DelFest, and collaborating in recent years with artists like The Travelin’ McCourys, Sierra Hull, Ronnie Bowman, The Gibson Brothers, and Del McCoury.

Her musical life story started in church, like so many grassers, but back home in Sweden where Anders sang with her family all over the country. Since then she has recorded and toured as part of the pop music scene, before discovering the jamgrass world, and has now settled into a fully acoustic vibe.

Which we hear in her new single, a grass-tinged arrangement of the James Taylor classic, You Can Close Your Eyes. For help in the studio, Dré has enlisted Eric and Leigh Gibson to sing harmony, with producer Cody Kilby providing mandolin, guitar, and banjo, Justin Moses on fiddle, and Alan Bartram on bass.

Anders retains the structure and arrangement of the JT original from 1971, but the assist from these top bluegrass pickers gives the song a grassy take, even in this understated treatment.

She says that the song has always brought her peace.

“I’ve always loved this song. Written by master writer James Taylor, it really is a grown up lullaby, and incredibly romantic. I hope it takes the listener to a place where they feel safe, loved and peaceful—if only for a moment.”

Have a listen…

You Can Close Your Eyes from Dré Anders is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.