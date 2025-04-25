You Are My Sun from Rudy’s Bluegrass Revue

Rudy’s Bluegrass Revue – Chris Carter, Rudy Cortese, Elizabeth Kronlage

Western North Carolina’s Rudy Cortese is the driving force behind Rudy’s Bluegrass Revue, a highly entertaining outfit that specializes in live shows in the region. You might find him performing solo, with a trio or a full band, but however you catch him, you’ll get a good dose of his thoughtful songs and his skillful banjo and guitar playing.

Today he has a new single on offer, a concept song titled You Are My Sun, written about his son during his childhood. It truly captures the depth of the experience of parenthood, from the stunning newness that startles you into your new role, into the rich bond that grows stronger with each passing day.

Or as Rudy explains it…

“I started writing the song when my son was four years old. I added verses as he grew older, so each verse is a chapter in our lives. Recalling the day of his birth, and later how we played together, his first day of school, and into the present day.

Early life for me included many traumatizing life experiences. Later I struggled with substance abuse. I lived in my car for eight years. In the song, there is a line, ‘Because you brought springtime in a life of winter blues.’ These aren’t just words that make a good line, he really did herald springtime into my troubled life.”

Rudy plays banjo and sings lead, with David Johnson supplying guitar, fiddle, and mandolin, and Tim Surrett on bass. Regular Revue member Elizabeth Kronlage adds harmony vocals.

Any parent, new or old, will enjoy this look back over the process, as will young folks who are just starting to think about the investment their parents have made in their lives. Well done, Rudy.

Have a listen.

You Are My Sun is available now from popular download and streaming services online.