You and Christmas Cookies from Kim Robins

Pinecastle Records has a new release from Kim Robins, her first ever Christmas single. It’s one she wrote called You and Christmas Cookies, which takes a bluesy bluegrass look at the annual baking tradition. Think a modern Jingle Bell Rock with some hot fiddle and banjo pickin’.

She cut the track at Clay Hess’ studio, with him on guitar, bass, and mandolin. Ron Block played banjo with Tim Crouch adding the fiddle.

Kim says that the song came from her wanting to put a happier face on some trying times.

“I’ve been working the COVID nursing homes as an RN, and had the desire to write a fun song that would inspire people to get up and dance a little and, to think about the things they loved at Christmas. For me that was cookies and my husband.”

It will definitely get those feet to moving!

You and Christmas Cookies is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.