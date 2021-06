Yonder Mountain String Band in Vail, CO

With bluegrass providing the official soundtrack to mountain towns and mountain sports everywhere, Yonder Mountain String Band was the perfect choice to open this year’s GoPro Mountain Games at the amazing Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, CO. Though that choice was a no brainer, the organizers couldn’t have known was that this show would go off just days after Jared Polis lifted all remaining COVID restrictions in the state, meaning that Yonder Mountain String Band’s first post-shut down show turned out to be a celebration of health and freedom in front of a capacity crowd with 18 months of pent-up energy looking to party, and the band definitely brought the jam.