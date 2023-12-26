Yonder Bar is coming to Denver

A new entertainment venue and watering hole in Denver, CO is set to open early in 2024 with a newgrass and progressive bluegrass vibe.

Yonder Bar is taking over the space occupied this past 20 years by Sancho’s Broken Arrow on Colfax Avenue, with plans to book both regional and national newgrass acts. A jukebox loaded with music from artists like Billy Strings, Yonder Mountain String Band, Larry Keel, and others is also in the works.

The venture is being headed up by Patrick McNally, along with seven partners, to fill a void they sensed in the local music scene.

McNally told the Denver Post that the idea was born of his own frustration finding the music he loves.

“We go out to these places and these jukeboxes just don’t have our music on there. You know, we like to listen to Billy Strings, we like to listen to Kitchen Dwellers, Fruition, Old Crow Medicine Show, and even some of the local bands like Tenth Mountain Division and Clay Street Unit. Denver really needed to have a place for people who like that kind of music to gather.”

An official opening date has not been announced, but Yonder Bar has a mailing list signup on their web site for interested parties to be notified when plans are solidified.

They are also accepting inquiries from bands interested in playing at the club online.

Denver has a long history of supporting this kind of music, so it’s wonderful news that newgrassers in the Mile High City will soon have a home of their own.