Yodel Bleu video – French Canadian bluegrass from Veranda

Veranda is a country/bluegrass act based in Montreal, who write and perform as a duo in French for a French/Canadian audience.

Catherine-Audrey Lachapelle plays guitar and sings, and Léandre Joly-Pelletier sings and adds mandolin, banjo, and guitar to their music. This cross-cultural act will be the subject of a longer profile in the upcoming weeks, but we wanted to share their latest video, posted last week from December’s virtual edition of the Montreal Folk Festival on the Canal.

It’s a song of theirs called Yodel Blue (Blue Yodel), which they wrote as a tribute to the great Jimmie Rodgers. If your French is rusty, the song tells of a girl who loves to yodel whenever she gets down.

Yodel Bleu is the title track from Veranda’s most recent album, which is available wherever you stream or download music online.