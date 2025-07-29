Yes We’re Sailing from Edgar Loudermilk

Here’s a new gospel song written and sung by bluegrass veteran Edgar Loudermilk, recorded with his crack band for Pinecastle Records.

Edgar has quite a remarkable bluegrass resume, having worked for some of the biggest names in the business, including Rhonda Vincent, Marty Raybon, and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out.

This new single is called Yes We’re Sailing, performed as a four-part vocal quartet with bluegrass backing, calling to mind the many marvelous gospel classics that have played such a large part of the music’s history. It was recorded with Anthony Howell on banjo, Zack Autry on mandolin, and Jamey Pittman on guitar. Edgar sings and plays bass.

Check it out.

Yes We’re Sailing is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included on the next Pinecastle project for Edgar Loudermilk.