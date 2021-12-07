Yellowstone theme gets bluegrass treatment from Andrew Crawford

Skip to content
Yellowstone television series on the Paramount network has won a great many fans all over the world. Since its debut in 2018, the program has won rave reviews from critics and viewers alike for its depiction of ranch life in the mountain west region of the United States. Followers of the series have praised how it accurately depicts struggles between ranchers and those who seek mineral and oil wealth in Wyoming and Montana, and the sometimes difficult interactions between native populations and landowners. The fourth season of Yellowstone debuted last month.
Now bluegrass artist
Andrew Crawford has recorded a grassy version of the show’s theme music, playing it on reso-guitar, mandolin, and acoustic guitar, supported by Mike Sumner on banjo, and Sterling Waite on fiddle. Crawford also played bass on the track.
Andrew tells us that the music used for the soundtrack appealed to him, even before he started hearing the theme tune, written by Bryan Tyler, sound like a good candidate for grassification.
“Like so many others I fell in love with the show,
Yellowstone, and a large part of that was because of the music and artists that are featured. I even began listening to the epic and melodic theme song frequently, and consistently felt like it would be really cool in the context of a bluegrass instrumental.”
Crawford’s label,
Bonfire Music Group, has released a video of this track which mixes footage of the guys playing through the tune, along with classic images of the area around Yellowstone Park. We see Andrew on reso and acoustic guitar, with Curtis Bumgarner on banjo and Dustin Norris on mandolin.
Check it out…
The Yellowstone theme by Andrew Crawford is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. This is a standalone single, not included on Crawford’s fine new album, . The Lonesome Season
