Yellow Line – Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

North Carolinian Liam Purcell is one of several young phenoms who’s turned heads since first entering the bluegrass scene as a teenager. His band, Cane Mill Road, has also consisted of sterling young talent since forming in 2014. Yellow Line, the band’s first release for Pinecastle Records, shows not only growth for Purcell as a musician and singer, but a refined sound for the band as well.

The bulk of the album’s twelve tracks were written by Purcell and other members of the band. The title track talks of life on the road, its lyrics carrying a message of there being “something better out on the horizon.” At the time of this recording, Cane Mill Road consisted of Purcell on mandolin, guitar, and vocals, Jacob Smith on bass and vocals, Rob McCormac on guitar, Colton Kerchner on banjo and vocals, and Sam Stage on fiddle.

No More was written by bassist Jacob Smith and features him on lead vocals. This is a really strong example of his vocal capabilities. As we see with other tracks, Smith is a natural tenor and has a perfect blend with Purcell.

Homesick For Virginia by Colton Kerchner, tells a familiar story of chasing after the dream of being a professional musician, but eventually becoming discouraged and returning to the place where they called home. This song is one of the more traditionally oriented piece on this recording. Ella Jordan contributes some excellent fiddle work to this track as well.

Uncle Lloyd by Darrell Scott also tells a poignant story of a teenager being observant of his uncle’s varying struggles in life. Liam does an excellent job serving as the song’s narrator. Like the former track, it tells an unfortunate yet relatable story.

Last Place to Go by Jonas Friddle, also carries an intriguing narrative with the story of a circus performer contemplating what his next move will be after the traveling tent show he’s been part of for most of his life is closed down. Crooked As You Go by Sam Stage is a song with similar contemplation, as it talks of figuring out what to do after losing a valued friend.

Yellow Line not only demonstrates Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road’s development as artists, but it also shows how they excel in presenting compelling stories through their own lyrics as well as those of others.