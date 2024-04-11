Yellow Line from Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road have released a new single, the title track of their just-released album with Pinecastle Records, Yellow Line. Purcell has reformed his group as he prepares to graduate from the Berklee College of music, and this new project is our first look at the current outfit.

With Liam on mandolin and lead vocal, Cane Mill Road is Rob McCormac on guitar, Colton Kerchner on banjo, Ella Jordan on fiddle, and Jacob Smith on bass.

Yellow Line, the single, is one Purcell wrote, which, as you may surmise from the title, is about a journey on the road, one the author hopes is taking him to something bigger and better.

Yellow Line, the album and the single, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

