YeeHaw Music Fest 2022

The Friday show at YeeHaw kicked off with two Florida bands. The first – Sandy Back Porch – is from the Orlando area. They give a mix of bluegrass and traditional country music. They can be seen on many venues in the area. The second – The Penny Creek Band – is from the Melbourne area. They play a mix of old and new bluegrass with a heavy influence from bands like the Country Gentlemen. They play a lot along the east coast of central Florida.
The Malpass Brothers were up next. Their classic country sound has become much loved in the bluegrass community. Taylor plays a wonderful Tommy Smothers to Chris’ Dickie! In their second set they did a “switch identities” bit, and all the band members followed suit. Then the Rage guys showed up on stage with different instruments, and hilarity ensued! Caroline Owens joined them for a couple tunes and Rhonda also joined in for a song.
Deeper Shade of Blue played their first of three sets in the evening. They are becoming one of the hottest acts in bluegrass, so see them when they are in your area.
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage closed out the day’s stage show. Rhonda continues to be the hardest working person in bluegrass. Yes, the “Queen of Bluegrass” has earned her title.
Promoter Ernie Evans has started a midnight jam that is hosted by one of the festival bands. Friday night the jam host was Deeper Shade of Blue. A large group of musicians – and listeners – participated, including Rhonda Vincent. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.
Saturday was kicked off by three Florida bands. The first – Remedy Tree – is from the St. Augustine area. They do a mix of bluegrass and old time music. The second – Justin Mason and Blue Night – is from the Orlando area, a hard driving, traditional bluegrass band. Justin is becoming the face and voice of Florida bluegrass. He keeps everyone informed of events and documents them. The third – Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express – is from Okeechobee. They are a traditional band that gives full measure.
Deeper Shade of Blue returned to the stage with two sets of their great music.
The Grascals came on next. The line up was a bit different, as Terry Smith and Chris Davis were both ill. Grascal founding member, Terry Eldredge, stepped in on bass and vocals. Jake Vanover played guitar and sang. Terry sang some of the tunes that many remember from the early days of the band. Best wishes for a speedy recovery for Terry and Chris.
Country legend, Moe Bandy, closed out the festival. He brought in some classic country fans. He put in a long set that was enjoyed by all.
Sherry Boyd is the Evans Media Source MC. She does a great job. EMS Sound came along with Donnie Carver, who did an outstanding job with the sound. Debi and Ernie Evans and all of their volunteers kept things running smoothly.
The next Evans Media Source event will be the
Palatka Bluegrass Festival at the Rodeheaver Boy’s Ranch in Palatka, Florida on February 17, 18, and 19.
Support your local music venues.
