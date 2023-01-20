Years of Farming set to host 100th show in Kentucky

The Years of Farming Bluegrass shows in Flemingsburg, KY, hosted and managed by Paul Hinton, are in their 12th season of live bluegrass concerts.

Held at the Double S Entertainment Bowling Center & JB’s Grill, Paula schedules performances October through May, typically on Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. This allows her to catch top touring artists heading home from other shows, and provide entertainment for bluegrass lovers without interrupting anyone’s church attendance.

Next month, on February 12, Hinton will hold the 100th show through Years of Farming when The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys visit Flemingsburg. That is quite an achievement and a fine milestone for the series.

She tells us that she got into doing this in the most bluegrass way possible.

“Well James King asked me from a stage venue when I was going to fix him another meatloaf. I responded ‘When are you coming to Flemingsburg?,’ and he replied, ‘Let’s do a show!’ So we did!

We are proud to say we had James King four different times at Years of Farming. We have had Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out and Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys seven times each, The Grascals and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys six times each, The Spinney Brothers five times, and Marty Raybon & Full Circle three times.

Some of our crowd favorites are no longer together, such as Flatt Lonesome, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Carolina Blue, The Boxcars, Feller & Hill, Flashback, and Merle Monroe, so we are thankful we got to have them at our venue at least once, and some several times!

We are always excited about our lineup and this year’s lineup is another awesome one.”

Set to appear this year are:

February 12 – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

February 26 – Dale Ann Bradley

March 19 – Sideline (their final Kentucky show)

April 16 – Tennessee Bluegrass Band

May 7 – Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

Pauls is quite proud of all the top shelf bluegrass entertainment she has brought to town.

“We were thrilled that we got to have Paul Williams & Victory Trio, Jesse McReynolds & the Virginia Boys, and Lost and Found while they were still traveling! We also have had some awesome opening bands including the late Ernie Thacker & Route 23, and the late Dale Pyatt. We have had opening bands that have really made their mark in bluegrass such as the The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Dave Adkins, The Price Sisters, Turning Ground, Kentucky Just Us, Williamson Branch, Jaelee Roberts, Nightflyer, Lincoln Mash, Kyle Ramey, among others.

We are also thankful that Larry Stephenson, Junior Sisk, Larry Sparks, Joe Mullins, Bobby Osborne, Don Rigsby, Michael Cleveland, The Gibson Brothers, The Malpass Brothers, Little Roy & Lizzy, Alecia Nugent, Sister Sadie, Blue Highway, Larry Cordle, David Parmley, Lonesome River Band, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Tony Holt, Wildfire, Jeff Parker, The McLain Family Band, Big Country Bluegrass, Fenced In, Danny Paisley, and countless opening bands have helped us bring great bluegrass music to our area.”

She is quite thankful for the people that helped out when they were just getting started.

“A local band, Velvet Blue, played such a big part in helping us in the beginning, opening for numerous bands. I have been blessed with wonderful volunteers and many local sponsors.

Years of Farming’s goal is not only to provide bluegrass music in our area, but also to promote our local businesses. These businesses employ a lot of people in our community! Most of our sponsors have sponsored all the shows we have scheduled since 2011. We appreciate our sponsors and thank them for helping us bring lots of great bluegrass bands to Flemingsburg.

Many of our attendees come early so they can enjoy a wonderful Sunday buffet that is available at the restaurant housed at the same venue. Some attendees and band members have also taken advantage of the fact a bowling alley is under the same roof.”

Further details and advance ticket purchase can be found online.

Congratulations to Paula Hinton and Years of Farming!