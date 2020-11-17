Wyatt Kidd to Crandall Creek

Bell Buckle recording artist Crandall Creek has added a new member. Fiddler Wyatt Kidd from Moundsville, WV has recently joined the band.

Only 21 years old, Wyatt has been playing the fiddle since he was 9, along with most all of the common bluegrass instruments. He has picked up trophies at various competitions in his part of the country.

Crandall Creek has also had great success on the charts since reforming early in 2020. Drivin’ Me Insane hit the charts in March and settled in for a total of 28 weeks so far. The song stayed in the top 5 of the Bluegrass Today Grassicana Weekly Airplay Chart for several months.

This Heart of Mine debuted at No. 1 when it was released in May. This fall saw the release of a third single, The Bean Song. By November The Bean Song and Drivin’ Me Insane were in the top 10 of the Bluegrass Today chart. The singles also appeared on The Bluegrass Jamboree chart.

These three songs are from the band’s upcoming CD, Headed South, which is in the final stages of production and will be available in December.

Jerry Andrews of Moundsville, rhythm guitar and vocals, founded the band in 2015. He is joined by:

Kathy Wigman Lesnock of West Finley, Pennsylvania, lead and harmony vocals.

Dustin Terpenning of Bloomingdale, Ohio, banjo, mandolin and guitar.

Abby Latocha of Mannington, West Virginia, lead and harmony vocals, guitar and mandolin.

Trish Imbrogno of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, upright bass and vocals.

Wyatt Kidd of Moundsville, West Virginia, fiddle.

Roger Hoard of Wheeling, West Virginia, guest lead guitarist.

While Jerry and Kathy are principal songwriters, Abby, Dustin, other band members and even family collaborate on the songs. The result is original bluegrass and Gospel true to the band’s Appalachian roots.

Valerie Smith of Bell Buckle Records is the executive producer of the upcoming project. Jamie Peck of Jamie Peck Productions in Wheeling records and produces Crandall Creek. Mastering is by JP McMullen III of Highland Mastering in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bruce Winges of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, handles the band’s publicity and media.

Crandall Creek also donates to deserving charities through the Bluegrass Music Endeavors Foundation, a non-profit 501c3 set up by Jerry. The Foundation also makes donations to individuals in need within the bluegrass community city. The band donations a portion of the fees they earn to the Foundation.