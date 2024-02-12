Wyatt Ellis builds his professional team

With his debut album, Happy Valley, not even two weeks old, teen mandolin wizard Wyatt Ellis has assembled a serious team of industry professionals to handle his budding career. There are very few 14 year old artists with this sort of support, but then, there aren’t many with three Grand Ole Opry performances and their own record label at this age either.

The newest addition to the team is WME (William Morris Agency), who will handle representation worldwide. Since the late 19th century, William Morris has been synonymous with top entertainment acts of every sort, and their 2009 merger with Endeavor has made them the powerhouse global agency for music, sports, film, art, fashion, and content creation of every sort.

Bobby Cudd, Jay Williams, Moira McCravey, and Carter Green with WME will all be working with Wyatt, and the company issued this statement about signing him.

“Wyatt is an extraordinary talent. He embraces tradition with his artistry while captivating a new generation of bluegrass fans. His future is very bright, and we’re excited to have him at WME and be a part of his journey.”

Neil Mason and Tom Lord with Red Light Management are also onboard the Ellis train, the firm responsible for the careers of Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Luke Bryan, Phish, Maren Morris, and many other leading artists.

Mason also speaks quite highly of his latest charge.

“Wyatt is a breath of fresh air, and we are thrilled to be working with him. He is traditional and progressive, young, but seasoned well beyond his years. Wyatt has quickly made a ton of noise in the bluegrass and country scene, jamming with the likes of Billy Strings, Dierks Bentley, Del McCoury, and many more, as well as performing at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Fest, MerleFest, and the Grand Ole Opry, all in recent months.

His business vision is equally sound. Launching Knee High Records is an amazing accomplishment, and leaves the door wide open to be as creative as he wants to be with his future releases.”

Publicity and public relations are handled by Morris Public Relations and Alison Auerbach P.R., and Andrea Roberts Agency takes care of radio promotion.

It seems a great many folks in the music business see the promise of this talented young bluegrass picker, who also plays guitar and sings.

Thankfully, Wyatt remains humble and deeply grateful for what he has been able to achieve in such a short time, and we at Bluegrass Today certainly wish him well.