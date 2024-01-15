WWGW – 24/7 bluegrass radio in Moultrie, GA

Did you know that southwestern Georgia had their own full time, all-bluegrass radio station?

WWGW operates in Moultrie, GA on a low power signal at 102.5 MHz, broadcasting bluegrass and Americana music 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Their signal can be received in Moultrie and most of Colquitt County, but it is also offered via free online streaming so that listeners anywhere in the world can tune in.

The station got its start about seven years ago as an online-only outlet, under the name BluegrassRadio.org, eventually going to broadcast as WBGP-FM. When that license was sold and changed to religious programming, they moved to their current home on the dial.

All expenses for the station are covered by voluntary donations made by listeners. They accept no monies from government organizations, and the broadcasts are commercial free.

USA News and local weather are also included regularly throughout the day.

General Manager of WWGW Hugh Allegood tells us that while they include music from all the popular contemporary artists in the genre, he has a special fondness for independent, unsigned, or part time acts, and encourages them to send their music to the station.

He also mentioned that some of the labels have been slow to service them with new music, thinking the station is only low power, not realizing their sizable and growing online presence.

Anyone who would like to have their music considered for airplay on WWGW, can send CDs to the station at:

WWGW-LP / Bluegrass Radio

PO Box 3183

Moultrie, GA 31776

…or contact Hugh by email to send files.

Anyone who is interested in another source for online bluegrass programming, vintage and contemporary, secular and gospel, would do well to consider WWGW online.