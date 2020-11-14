Wrong Turn That Led Me To You from Wilson Banjo Co

Steve Wilson is a pretty smart guy. He has a pair of bluegrass-related business, and he calls them both by the same name – Wilson Banjo Co. Anytime he is promoting one, the other gets mentioned at the same time. Plus he was bright enough to marry a bluegrass publicist and booking agent, so he’s got the whole thing at home.

One is a banjo building enterprise, using skills Wilson developed working for some time at the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville. The other is his bluegrass band, with him on banjo, talents he has displayed working with artists like Dale Ann Bradley and Deeper Shade of Blue.

The band has had a string of members over the years, with Steve as the primary constant. So for their next album, Six Degrees of Separation, Wilson has brought in a number of the people he has played with over the years, giving the record something of an all-star feel.

A debut single has been released on Pinecastle Records, Wrong Turn That Led Me To You, one Steve wrote, featuring Colton Rudd on lead vocal.

Steve says that all the tracks on the new record are close to him.

“This album has a special meaning, in that I have included brilliant musicians and vocalists that I have worked with under all of the many hats I wear. Rather than a ‘band’ album, we refer to it as a ‘Company’ release!

I have been so privileged to be in the BEST company for the last eight years and it has continued to this day! With my bluegrass family, I have recorded albums for and with them, built banjos for them and been blessed to share a stage with them. The new record called, Six Degrees of Separation, not only boasts amazing artists, but you will also enjoy a broad scope of music and something for everyone.

Bluegrass is a small world and we are all or will all connect at some point in our careers! I believe it!”

With Steve on banjo and Colton on the lead vocal, the ‘Company’ is Richard Bennet on guitar, Glen Crain on reso-guitar, Blake Young on mandolin, and Porkchop Branch on bass.

Wrong Turn That Led Me To You is available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.