WristGrips – compressions wraps for musicians

Do you suffer from wrist pain when you play? Many musicians do, and the ailment isn’t limited to professional players. A good number part time and amateur string musicians experience discomfort as well.

It can come from any number of sources: poor technique/form, overplaying, repetitive stress injury (RSI), tendonitis, arthritis, or carpal tunnel syndrome. But without regard to the cause, if pain is preventing you from enjoying time with your instrument, relief is the one thing that is on your mind.

This same thing happened to Ryan Sollee, a singer/songwriter and folk/rock artist from Portland, OR. His problem was a combination of RSI and forearm muscle fusion, and as a professional entertainer, found himself unable to perform without painkillers and regular icing of his wrist. After finding relief with wrist compression, he developed a tool specifically for musicians that was small enough to ensure that it didn’t interfere with proper playing, but effective enough to offer support and relief.