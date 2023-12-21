Wrangell Mountain video from the Bibelhauser Brothers

Adam and Aaron Bibelhauser aka, The Bibelhauser Brothers, from Louisville, KY, have released a live album called, surprisingly enough, Bibelhauser Brothers Live. It’s a follow-up to their Close Harmony project, that came out earlier this year.

Aaron and Adam are identical twins, and had performed and recorded together some years ago in the band Relic. When that fell by the wayside, Aaron began to focus on his career as a songwriter, a singer, and a radio host. His bluegrass program, Bluegrass Evolution, airs every weekend on WFPK.

Last summer, the brothers reunited musically, forming The Bibelhauser Brothers.

It’s quite a feat to release two records in a single year, but Aaron has a whole pot full of songs, so, why not?

Adam is on bass, Aaron on guitar, with Jeff Guernsey on mandolin and Steve Cooley on banjo.

They have a new music video for one of the tracks on the live album, a song of Aaron’s he titled Wrangell Mountain. It tells of a military veteran working in Alaska, trying his best to get home to be with the one he loves.

Aaron says that he and his brother are having a blast working together again.

“Adam and I are really excited to be working full time together, with two of our biggest heroes in the music world, Steve Cooley (formerly with the Dillards) and Jeff Guernsey (formerly with Vince Gill and Steve Wariner).”

Have a look and listen in the music video for Wrangell Mountain, complete with a very manly yodel.

Wrangell Mountain and the full Bibelhauser Brothers Live album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and for download purchase directly from the artists.