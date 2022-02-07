WPAQ radio celebrates 74 years in Mt Airy, NC

Posted on by Laura Ridge

Goodfellers at the WPAQ 74th anniversary celebration – photo by Laura Tate Photography

This past Saturday, February 5, WPAQ 740 AM radio in Mt. Airy, NC celebrated its 74th anniversary on the air, broadcasting bluegrass, old time, and Gospel music in north central North Carolina. Laura Ridge was on hand for the live radio show Saturday afternoon, and the evening festivities, and filed this brief report with photos.

We all had a great time at the 74th anniversary celebration, located at the Earle Theater in downtown Mt. Airy. The first band up on the Merry Go Round radio show from noon to 1:30 p.m. was Caroline (Owens) and Company, with Matt Hooper on fiddle, Joe Pessalono on banjo/mandolin, Parks Icenhour on guitar, and Greg Penny on bass.

The celebration started at 5:30 p.m. in the theater with the Goodfellers. They did some fine bluegrass covers along with special guest and fiddler, Rex McGhee. The rest of the evening was filled with many great bands and pickers including The Country Boys, The Slate Mountain Ramblers, The Nunn Brothers, and Harrison Ridge.

Special thanks to all the staff at WPAQ who work so effortlessly to keep such a historical radio station running and supporting bluegrass music. Happy Anniversary, WPAQ!

About the Author

Laura Ridge

I am a Mebanite (grew up in Mebane, NC) and graduated from Eastern Alamance High School in 2003. I am mother to Kendall and Caden. My biggest passion is to "capture life as it happens" through my photography. I have always loved music as well, growing up around bluegrass music and attending festivals and jams with my Daddy, Johnny Ridge, and my paw paw, Curry Ridge.

