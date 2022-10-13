Worship With Me – Vic Graves

Skip to content
Worship With Me is a new recording from Vic Graves. Best known for his stint playing dobro with the bluegrass gospel group, New Road, the Speedwell, Tennessee native now performs solo and has released a gospel CD consisting of ten tunes, nine of which are Graves’ originals.
“I do solo singing to share the Gospel of our Lord,” the singer/songwriter said.
His project is straight forward and touching. Graves sings his songs simply and tastefully. You can hear the emotion and love for his Lord in his voice.
“I want to bless people with my CD,” he stated.
The recording features Graves on lead vocals, guitar, and dobro. He is accompanied by Les Butler on piano and Matt Butler on bass and mandolin.
“Vic is the real deal,” Les Butler, who also publishes Graves’ songs, added. “There’s no pretense. He is straight ahead in his life, his music, and his lyrics. He is a dear friend. He’s special to me.”
Butler shared how Graves’ music impacted his own life. “The Lord used Vic greatly to turn me around and get me to where I am today. I was in the hospital dying with COVID. I dialed him on Facebook Live on my iPad. His words and his music were very powerful. There was a direct relationship there.”
Butler and his son, Matt, engineered the project.
“We did it all in one take. It was raw and real.”
His tunes include titles such as
God Loves Broken Things, Hand of the Healer, and Lay My Old Cross Down. He concludes his album with a heartfelt rendition of Sweet By and By.
Vic Graves’ songs are available for others to record. His CDs can be purchased directly from him. They sell for $10 each.
“I don’t brag on myself, but I sure do brag on my God. Bless His Holy Name!” Graves concluded.
To order a CD or inquire about recording his original tunes,
email him directly.
