World of Bluegrass showcase applications due tomorrow

The International Bluegrass Music Association is accepting applications through tomorrow (February 28) for bands who wish to be considered for official showcase performance slots during the 2025 World of Bluegrass convention in Chattanooga, TN.

In what they call the Bluegrass Ramble, as many as 30 acts will be invited to play between September 16-18 when the bluegrass industry assembles for IBMA week. Selected artists will be given highlighted performance opportunities as well as free conference registration for all band members, a complimentary exhibit hall booth, priority access to Gig Fair appointments where meetings are scheduled with festival and concert promoters, up to three IBMA memberships, and featured promotion in IBMA advertising and promotion.

Bluegrass Ramble artists are responsible for their own accommodations during IBMA week.

Preference is shown for emerging artists ready to take advantage of an opportunity to expand their reach in the industry. Many showcase artists find new representation or label partners through participation in the Bluegrass Ramble, and successful shows during World of Bluegrass all but assure higher visibility at festivals the following year.

Both bluegrass and bluegrass-adjacent acoustic artists are encouraged to apply. There is only a $5 application fee, though an additional fee of $250 plus $75 per performing band member will be levied for selected acts to help cover costs.

Full details and an online application form can be found on the World of Bluegrass web site. All applications received by 5:00 p.m. (central) on February 28 will be considered.