World of Bluegrass applications open for 2022

The International Bluegrass Music Association is now accepting applications for several of the major components of the 2022 World of Bluegrass convention, to be held in Raleigh, NC from September 27 through October 1. For many of us, attending this year will be the first opportunity to be part of this annual homecoming since 2019, should current pandemic trends continue in the same direction.

Starting today, IBMA will accept applications for the following:

Those interested in submitting for any of these needs to complete an application by March 31 and get it to the IBMA. They can all be filled out online.

They are also accepting submissions for projects eligible for voting during the 2022 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. This is the “For Your Consideration” list that the association provides to its voting members for the first round of balloting, and while projects that meet the requirements are eligible whether they are on the list or not, it does offer a big “front of mind” benefit to be mentioned there.

The Bluegras Ramble is the big get for artists and entertainers at World of Bluegrass. Those selected have the opportunity to perform at least twice before the registered attendees, typically once in the main convention center and again at one of the downtown venues that put on showcases. Many now prominent artists made their first big impression during the Ramble. Acts do not need to be IBMA members to submit an application.

The Street stages are for the weekend festival held along Fayetteville Street, which is all free and open to the public. The city closes down the streets and local residents come out to enjoy the music, plus food and beverages from vendor along the street.

For the Songwriter Showcase, writers submit songs to the selection committee, and the writers chosen get to perform and pitch their song in front of dozens of artists, labels, and producers.

IBMA is also accepting proposals for the seminars and presentations held during the day while the conference is in session. If you’ve ever thought, “they should do a seminar on X or Y,” here’s your chance to submit the idea, and even manage the session.

More details can be found on the World of Bluegrass web site.