Working Man Blues video from the Infamous Stringdusters

As they prepare the final touches for their 20th anniversary album release, the Infamous Stringdusters have a music video for the debut single, Working Man Blues.

The new project will be titled 20/20, as the ‘Dusters will be offering 20 new songs in celebration of their 20 years together.

I recall watching this bunch showcasing at World of Bluegrass 2005 in Nashville when they were first launching the band. I believe they were using the name “Wheel Horse,” and Chris Eldridge was their guitarist before he left to join up with Chris Thile. Current guitar man Andy Falco stepped into that role at the time.

Over the intervening years the band has risen to the top of the jamgrass hierarchy, headlining festivals and selling out shows all over the country and beyond. With multiple vocalists and songwriters in the band, there is always a wealth of original material, and they have adopted a businesslike attitude to their career that has served them well, along with extensive touring and a powerful live show.

Working Man Blues was written and sung by Falco, who says that it’s about the folks who work hard just to get by.

“This one came to me as I watch what’s happening now in our country and the world. Most people I know are working so hard just barely to get by, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any easier. I was looking to write a more traditional sounding bluegrass song, and this one came out quite quickly in one sitting during the first recording sessions.”

Support comes from bandmates Chris Pandolfi on banjo, Jeremy Garrett on fiddle, Andy Hall on reso-guitar, and Travis Book on bass.

Have a listen in the music video.

Working Man Blues is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders and pre-saves for 20/20 are likewise enabled.