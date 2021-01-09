Word substitution software makes a hash of Kentucky Arts Council press release

We all make mistakes. No one in the business of words can avoid a silly typo, or a careless turn of phrase. Veterans of the print world especially recall when such slips would hang around to haunt them forever. These days, errors can be quickly corrected online, but as the saying goes, it takes a machine to screw things up completely.

And in today’s world, the machine that causes the most of these boo-boos is the computer. Even superb typists can be undone by a spellcheck left unobserved, and we have a hilarious example to share of what happens when a word substitution program gets free rein over composed text.

That this has happened online to one of our bluegrass heroes makes it relevant, and we expect that the subject of this press release finds it as funny as we do. Text editing software can have add-ons that examine your text for the overuse of certain words, and typically suggest others that might be better, but this release for the Kentucky Arts Council shows what happens when such a program is turned loose without supervision.

Before reading below, know that the topic of this missive is Tom T. Hall, not Corridor. See how many word-substitution errors of this sort you can find below. Poor Michael Jonathon has the name of his long-running program, Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, butchered to Woodsongs Outdated Time Radio Hour.

In case you suspect we are making this up, I’ll include screen shots of the release, which is online here.

Tom T. Corridor and Michael Johnathon obtain 2020 Kentucky Governor’s Awards

On the record of recipients for the 2020 Governor’s Awards within the Arts from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, are two figures outstanding in our music world. Nation and bluegrass singer/songwriter Tom T. Corridor, and Michael Johnathon, host of the favored Woodsongs Outdated Time Radio Hour program, will each be offered with this award, in cooperation with The Kentucky Arts Council.

Tom T. Corridor has been a beloved performer, recording artist, and songwriter for the reason that Sixties. Since that point he’s written 12 #1 songs, together with the smash hit Harper Valley P.T.A. for Jeannie C. Riley, and his personal singles for I Love and Outdated Canines, Kids and Watermelon Wine. His songs had been at all times about he common of us, and instructed tales about life exterior the massive cities that had come to dominate American life.

Corridor additionally had the most important hit on Fox On The Run, which he recorded with a full bluegrass association. He and his spouse, the late Dixie Corridor, have written dozens of bluegrass songs and donated the royalties from them to the IBMA. Dwelling a secluded life after shedding his beloved Dixie, Tom T. is among the many most revered songwriters in Nashville.

He receives the Nationwide Award from Governor Beshear, for these Kentucky born who make their mark on a widespread foundation.

In response to the information of his being a recipient, Corridor responded…

“There’s a variety of nice artists in Kentucky, and having The Governor’s Award from the Arts Council is a particular deal with. I’m undecided each state has an arts council; however I’m not shocked as Kentucky is particular, as you understand.”

Additionally receiving a 2020 Award is Michael Johnathon, a folksinger and songwriter, who has grown his Woodsongs present right into a nationally televised program in Lexington, from its early roots as an area radio present. Every week Jonathon welcomes friends from the bluegrass, folks, previous time, and Americana scene to carry out on Woodsongs, the place he additionally interviews them about their music and profession.

Michael was deeply moved by this award.

“Of all of the honors and awards any artist can obtain, it’s the ones from the house neighborhood that imply probably the most. It’s the acceptance and encouragement of associates and neighbors which can be the gasoline for any artist, particularly now. As a result of a lot of what I do is neighborhood and volunteer-run, the award helps validate the center and spirit of so many who make creative efforts turn into actuality.”

A complete of 9 honors had been introduced for 2020:

Milner Award – Michael Johnathon, Fayette County Artist Award – Silas Home, Madison County Enterprise Award – Tidball’s, Warren County Group Arts Award – Artists Collaborative Theatre, Pike County Schooling Award – Paducah Symphony Orchestra, McCracken County People Heritage Award – Shelly Zegart, Jefferson County Authorities Award – Metropolis of Somerset, Pulaski County Media Award – Al Día en América, Jefferson County Nationwide Award – Tom T. Corridor, native of Carter County



A private presentation from the Governor will probably be organized as quickly as COVID-19 restrictions permit.

Congratulations to all of the 2020 recipients.

Kentucky Proud!

I recall an incident during the days of fax machines using optical character recognition software to bring a quote from banjo icon Sonny Osborne into the layout of one of the AcuTab books. It was only very near the end of editing that I noticed that the OCR had rendered the name as “Sorry Osborne!” So glad we didn’t print that in thousands of book.

That is totally different from the time our own David Morris erroneously referred to Sonny as “the late Sonny Osborne” in a story about Bobby. That correspondent has since been replaced by a robot.