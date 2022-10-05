Woodsongs collecting instruments for flood relief in Kentucky

Skip to content
is once again reaching out to help those in need by collecting and donating instruments to those who lost everything in Kentucky floods. Families in the eastern part of the state were recently subjected to torrential rains which flooded entire communities. From Whitesburg to Hindman, Hazard to Prestonsburg, the hollers were covered in a surge of floodwaters that ruined homes, businesses, creative centers, and lives. Many musical instruments were lost to the swift, rising waters along with other prized possessions. WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour
Michael Johnathon,
WoodSongs host, explained, “ WoodSongs, along with our friends, fellow musicians, companies like Martin Guitars and Highbridge Spring Water, are collecting instruments to restore the music of one of the most artistic and creative regions in America.”
“Appalachia is the comfortable rocking chair of America’s front porch, and the people of Appalachia are sweet, hard-working, sincere, creative, and extremely musical. The soundtrack of America’s front porch was born in the folk and bluegrass music of the Appalachian Mountains. The floods wiped away the homes, roads, businesses, schools and the front porches … and along with it the music of those front porches. We are collecting instruments from around the nation, and on October 29 we will distribute the guitars, banjos, fiddles, flutes, dulcimers, and other instruments for the musicians of the mountains that were lost in the floods. And we will replace them for free.”
Johnathon stressed the need for donated instruments. “Anybody with a playable instrument can bring them to the several drop-off points, or ship directly to
Curriers Music in Richmond, Kentucky.”
From the
: WoodSongs Flood Relief website
Distribution date for instruments is set for Saturday, October 29, in Hindman, Kentucky, in the Knott County Central High School parking lot from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Special thanks to principal, Bobby Pollard. Any resident of the flooded regions in Knott, Letcher, Perry, Breathitt, Johnson, Pike, and surrounding areas is welcome to pick up free replacement string instruments: guitars, banjos, fiddles, dulcimers, and band instruments, while supplies last. Those requesting a replacement instrument should complete the Google request form
on the website below.
Visit the
for additional information. WoodSongs Flood Relief website
