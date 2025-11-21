Won’t Be Long from Appalachian Road Show

Also just out today is a new single from Billy Blue Records for Appalachian Road Show, a song from Cahalen Morrison called Won’t Be Long.

This group has developed a sterling reputation for taking bluegrass music in different directions; not in a radical sense, but by reaching back to older musical forms and norms, creating a powerful and entertaining product both live and in the studio.

Fiddler Jim VanCleve offered a description of this new release.

“Won’t be Long is a crooked and wicked little tune that has undercurrents of ‘Appalachian-Nasty’ running rampant throughout! Victor Furtado, of the Sam Grisman Experience, lent his sneaky clawhammer banjo expertise to the recipe, and we just love the finished product!

Here’s an existential truth: No matter what … It WON’T be long.”

Also featured are bandmates Zeb Snyder on guitar, Darrel Webb on mandolin, who sings the lead, and Todd Phillips on bass.

Check it out.

Won’t Be Long is available now from popular download and streaming services online.