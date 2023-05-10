Wolfpen Branch closes up shop

Original music-based Wolfpen Branch, located around Lexington, KY, has announced the dissolution of the group.

They had formed about two years ago around the nexus of a long running band known as Hancock and Shouse, based on the primary singers and songwriters, Chris Shouse and Arthur Hancock, whose sound was contemporary newgrass. Wolfpen Branch brought the sound back to a more mainstream grass, adding Aaron Bibelhauser on banjo, Roddy Puckett on bass, and first Kati Penn and more recently, Jeff Guernsey on fiddle.

They had recently released an album, Long Hill To Climb, with new songs from Aaron, Chris, and Arthur.

Aaron tells us that the Branch suffered the common problem of having too many cooks in the kitchen.

“Wolfpen Branch is peacefully disbanding and dissolving the business, due to some professional disputes within the group. It was a beautiful ride, making music together and sharing new bluegrass sounds with the world, and I’m grateful for every second.”

Bibelhauser says that he will be focusing his attention on a new act he hadnrecently reformed with his twin brother, Adam.

“I will be amping up tour dates and opportunities with the Bibelhauser Brothers band, as well as solo, singer-songwriter engagements. I look forward to discovering what’s behind other doors as they open. It’s a bright road ahead.”

No word about whether Hancock and Shouse will rise from the ashes.