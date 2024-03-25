Wish I Was A Railroad Train from Thomas Cassell

Mountain Fever Records has released a new single from Thomas Cassell, a young Nashville bluegrass artist, songwriter, and instrumentalist who is finishing up his second album for the label, The Never Ending Years.

This latest is a thoughtful one he wrote called Wish I Was A Railroad Train, which Cassell is quick to point out isn’t what you may expect.

“I don’t want to mislead anyone – this ain’t a song about a train! Wish I Was a Railroad Train is about all the different forms we imagine taking on, and how they seem to bear lesser burdens than our own.”

With Thomas on lead vocal and mandolin, studio support came from Tim Stafford on guitar, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Max Etling on bass. Harmony vocals were provided by Amanda Fields and Ashby Frank.

Wish I Was A Railroad Train is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.