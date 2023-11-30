Winter Warm from Few Miles South, with Michael Cleveland

Few Miles South is an interesting outfit, one that exists in more than a single realm. Based on the talents of Georgia-raised multi-instrumentalist, producer, and engineer Blake English, and highly skilled vocalist Tori Lund from Los Angeles. When they perform as a full band, it’s a rootsy country throwback sound, but as a duo, things get more grassy with Blake’s flatpicking skills coming to the fore.

The band name comes from the duo’s decision to move to southwestern Georgia after initially meeting in L.A., from whence they base their operations.

Their latest single, Winter Warm, while not a specifically Christmas song, is themed for the season with references to staying nice and toasty with the one you love. To give it an extra grassy touch, they brought in fiddler extraordinaire Michael Cleveland to support Blake and Tori on this song the two of them have written.

The single doesn’t release until December 1, but we have a listen for our readers today of this swingy bluegrass song.

Check it out…

Winter Warm from Few Miles South will be available on December 1 from popular download and streaming services online.