Winter Ensemble Showcase at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music

Mountain Heritage at the KSBTM Winter Ensemble concert – photo © Roger Black

The Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Hyden, KY was the place to be on Thursday night, December, 12. Hyden has played host to the Osborne Brothers Hometown Bluegrass Festival for over thirty years. But it is also the home of the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music, which trains students in many aspects of the bluegrass music industry. The school offers certificate, diploma, and Associate Degree programs in various aspects of the industry.

The students, faculty, and staff under the leadership of the Director of the school, Dean Osborne, come together twice a year to entertain the community with their Ensemble Showcases that feature the different groups that have been put together by the students. This year’s showcases featured Mountain Heritage, The Mountain Cats, Rock Opera, and the Rockhouse Ensemble.