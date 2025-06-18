Winter Comin’ On from Bryan McDowell

Bluegrass fiddler and vocalist Bryan McDowell, Mountain Fever Records’ most recent signee, has released a second single from what will be his label debut project.

Winter Comin’ On is one Bryan wrote and sings, also adding his fiddle to this track of a song the portrays the dreary, barren feeling of a frosty day. It may seem an odd choice to release during the summer’s heat, but where many of us live, a cold wind might seem like blessed relief just now.

A cleverly-written number, McDowell chose lyrics that effectively convey the desolate mood that comes in the dark months of the year, which he says sneaks up on you every time.

“Nothing ever prepares you for winter. It comes in the middle of the night, and the next morning you’re caught there. Nothing brings out the bleak aloneness of a day working and shooting dice like the bare trees and two-toned covered fields. The only important thing in winter is not getting pinned down in the cold, keeping your assets liquid, and keeping everything you care about safe.”

Support comes from Jake Stargel on guitar, Cory Walker on banjo, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, and Jeff Partin on bass and harmony vocal.

It would be easy to get lost in the groove of this terrific cut, but do take time to listen to the words.

Winter Comin’ On is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.