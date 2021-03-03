Winners in Lorraine Jordan-Bluegrass Jamboree mandolin contest

Earlier this year Lorraine Jordan launched a mandolin giveaway in celebration of the success of her Pinecastle Records single, Bill Monroe’s Ol Mandolin. Working with her friends at The Bluegrass Jamboree internet radio service, they set out to give away a brand new Loar LM-310F mandolin, and came up with a very creative way to run the competition.

Making this contest fun for everyone was the plan, so they devised these four ways to enter, with different point totals awarded baed on your entry type.

Email a video of yourself singing Bill Monroe’s Ol Mandolin to Pinecastle, and get five entries. Email a picture of yourself wearing your Bill Monroe’s Ol Mandolin t-shirt and get five entries. Listen to the hosted portions of The Bluegrass Jamboree, and post a comment on the Bluegrass Music Buzz Facebook page when you hear the DJ play the single for three contest entries. Or you can sign up for the Pinecastle mailing list online and get one entry.

Multiple entries were allowed, and Lorraine said the point totals were so close between first and second place that she sweetened the prize package a bit for second.

Through the kindness of first place winner Sparky Sandra Day, the Loar mandolin was passed down to the young daughter of the third place winner, Billy Murphy of Richlands, NC. Sparky donated the instrument to Jo Jo Murphy, who is learning to play mandolin and didn’t have a quality instrument. She made this donation in the name of Aaron “Frosty” Foster, who passed away suddenly at the age of 28 in early February, and had led the Kids Academy at the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival for several years.

Jordan shared this list of winners:

1st place – Sparky Sandra Day, Canada

winner of Loar Mandolin donated by Pinecastle Music

2nd place – Mike Neal, Raleigh, NC

winner of a Fender guitar autographed by 12 Grand Ole Opry stars, donated by Lorraine Jordan

3rd place – Billy Murphy, Richlands , NC

winner of 10 mandolin lessons to be given by Steve Dilling

4th place – Rick Crawford, Kentucky

10 CDs, an insulated cup, and lots of stickers donated by Pinecastle music

5th place – Wally Mckay, North Carolina

10 CDs, an insulated cup, and lots of stickers donated by Pinecastle music

Congratulations to all the winners, and a special tip of the cap to Sparky for seeing that this mandolin, valued at $600, made its way into the hands of a deserving new picker!