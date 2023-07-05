Winners from the debut Georgia State Fiddlers’ Convention

Posted on by John Lawless

The Union County School in Blairsville, GA was the home for the inaugural Georgia State Fiddlers’ Convention on June 24. And even in their first year, prizes were awarded in 12 categories with more than $7,000 in cash given to the winners.

And those winners are:

Beginner Musician (12 & Under)

  1. Leo Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA
  2. Levi Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA
  3. Malachi Ellenburg​ – Liberty, SC

Beginner Fiddle (12 & Under)

  1. Leo Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA
  2. Malachi Ellenburg​ – Liberty, SC​
  3. Levi Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA

Junior Fiddle (49 & Under)

  1. Noah Goebel​ – Elkton, KY​
  2. Jonah Graves​ – Brasstown, NC
  3. Linus Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA​

Senior Fiddle (50 & Older)

  1. Chuck Nation​ – Murrayville, GA
  2. Marina Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA
  3. John Grimm​ – Cumming, GA​

Banjo

  1. Timothy Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA​
  2. Judah Buggay​ – Jasper, GA​
  3. Noah Goebel​ – Elkton, KY​

Old Time Banjo

  1. John Grimm​ – Cumming, GA​
  2. Todd Gladson​ – Sneedville, TN​
  3. Harlen Gladson​ – Sneedville, TN​

Bluegrass Band

  1. Marble Hill​ – Marble Hill, GA​
  2. Headin’ Home​ – Bloomingdale, GA​
  3. Tristate Ramblers​ – Elkton, KY​

Dobro

  1. Luke Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA​
  2. Joshua Kemble​ – Jasper, GA​
  3. Josh Hollifield​ – Jasper, GA​

Dulcimer

  1. Todd Gladson​ – Sneedville, TN​
  2. Harlen Gladson​ – Sneedville, TN​

​Finger Style Guitar

  1. Charley Simmons​ – Franklin, NC​
  2. Jacob Stone – Warrenton, GA​
  3. Todd Gladson​ – Sneedville, TN​

Flat Pick Guitar

  1. Greg Fleming​ – Franklin, NC​
  2. Noah Goebel​ – Elkton, KY​
  3. Timothy Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA​

Mandolin

  1. Noah Goebel​ – Elkton, KY​
  2. Chuck Nation​ – Murrayville, GA​
  3. Lucy Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA​

Fiddle King – Noah Goebel

Judges for the convention were Red Henry, Allen Shadd, and Sharon Bounds.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today