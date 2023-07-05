Winners from the debut Georgia State Fiddlers’ Convention

The Union County School in Blairsville, GA was the home for the inaugural Georgia State Fiddlers’ Convention on June 24. And even in their first year, prizes were awarded in 12 categories with more than $7,000 in cash given to the winners.

And those winners are:

Beginner Musician (12 & Under)

Leo Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA Levi Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA Malachi Ellenburg​ – Liberty, SC

Beginner Fiddle (12 & Under)

Leo Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA Malachi Ellenburg​ – Liberty, SC​ Levi Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA

Junior Fiddle (49 & Under)

Noah Goebel​ – Elkton, KY​ Jonah Graves​ – Brasstown, NC Linus Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA​

Senior Fiddle (50 & Older)

Chuck Nation​ – Murrayville, GA Marina Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA John Grimm​ – Cumming, GA​

Banjo

Timothy Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA​ Judah Buggay​ – Jasper, GA​ Noah Goebel​ – Elkton, KY​

Old Time Banjo

John Grimm​ – Cumming, GA​ Todd Gladson​ – Sneedville, TN​ Harlen Gladson​ – Sneedville, TN​

Bluegrass Band

Marble Hill​ – Marble Hill, GA​ Headin’ Home​ – Bloomingdale, GA​ Tristate Ramblers​ – Elkton, KY​

Dobro

Luke Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA​ Joshua Kemble​ – Jasper, GA​ Josh Hollifield​ – Jasper, GA​

Dulcimer

Todd Gladson​ – Sneedville, TN​ Harlen Gladson​ – Sneedville, TN​

​Finger Style Guitar

Charley Simmons​ – Franklin, NC​ Jacob Stone – Warrenton, GA​ Todd Gladson​ – Sneedville, TN​

Flat Pick Guitar

Greg Fleming​ – Franklin, NC​ Noah Goebel​ – Elkton, KY​ Timothy Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA​

Mandolin

Noah Goebel​ – Elkton, KY​ Chuck Nation​ – Murrayville, GA​ Lucy Lindblom​ – Bloomingdale, GA​

Fiddle King – Noah Goebel

Judges for the convention were Red Henry, Allen Shadd, and Sharon Bounds.