Winfield competition winners for 2021

After being unable to host their 2020 competitions, the Walnut Valley Festival held its National Flat-Picking Championships this past weekend in Winfield, KS. Though named for the prestigious guitar contest, highly selective competitions are held for other common folk and bluegrass instruments as well.

Everything was back to normal this year, and entrants came from all across the country to go head to head against the best of the best.

And the 2021 Winfield winners are:

National Flat Pick Guitar Championship

Jason Shaw – Lincoln, NE Paul Sgroi – Old Hickory, TN Holten Doucette – Waller, TX

National Bluegrass Banjo Championship

Gary Davis – Knoxville, TN Jason Bales – Gatlinburg, TN Gregg Welty – Durham, NC

National Mandolin Championship

Thomas Cassell – Nashville, TN Holton Doucette – Waller, TX Elijah Moore – Kernersville, NC

Walnut Valley Old Time Fiddle Championship

Tristan Clarridge – Mt. Shasta, CA Tashina Clarridge – Mt. Shasta, CA Hannah Farnum – Galena, MO

International Finger Style Guitar Championship

Jesse Smith – Wadsworth, OH Adam Cantor – Houston, TX Tomofumi Shimoda – Tachikawa, Japan

International Autoharp Championship

Ken Shoemaker – Overland Park, KS​ Steve Luper – Andover, KS Michael Poole – Chapel Hill, NC

National Mountain Dulcimer Championship

Jeff Hames – Madison, MS David Wilson – Springfield, MO Irma Reeder – Albuquerque, NM

National Hammer Dulcimer Championship

Benjamin Barker – Wilkesboro, NC Ben Haguewood – Mineral Point, MO Wenying Wu – Elk Grove, CA

Congratulations all!