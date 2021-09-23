Winfield competition winners for 2021

Posted on by John Lawless

Paul Sgroi, Jason Shaw, and Holten Doucette – winners at the 2021 National Flat-Picking Championship

After being unable to host their 2020 competitions, the Walnut Valley Festival held its National Flat-Picking Championships this past weekend in Winfield, KS. Though named for the prestigious guitar contest, highly selective competitions are held for other common folk and bluegrass instruments as well.

Everything was back to normal this year, and entrants came from all across the country to go head to head against the best of the best.

And the 2021 Winfield winners are:

National Flat Pick Guitar Championship

  1. Jason Shaw – Lincoln, NE
  2. Paul Sgroi – Old Hickory, TN
  3. Holten Doucette – Waller, TX

National Bluegrass Banjo Championship

  1. Gary Davis – Knoxville, TN
  2. Jason Bales – Gatlinburg, TN
  3. Gregg Welty – Durham, NC

National Mandolin Championship

  1. Thomas Cassell – Nashville, TN
  2. Holton Doucette – Waller, TX
  3. Elijah Moore – Kernersville, NC

Walnut Valley Old Time Fiddle Championship

  1. Tristan Clarridge – Mt. Shasta, CA
  2. Tashina Clarridge – Mt. Shasta, CA
  3. Hannah Farnum – Galena, MO

International Finger Style Guitar Championship

  1. Jesse Smith – Wadsworth, OH
  2. Adam Cantor – Houston, TX
  3. Tomofumi Shimoda – Tachikawa, Japan

International Autoharp Championship

  1. Ken Shoemaker – Overland Park, KS​
  2. Steve Luper – Andover, KS
  3. Michael Poole – Chapel Hill, NC

National Mountain Dulcimer Championship

  1. Jeff Hames – Madison, MS
  2. David Wilson – Springfield, MO
  3. Irma Reeder – Albuquerque, NM

National Hammer Dulcimer Championship

  1. Benjamin Barker – Wilkesboro, NC
  2. Ben Haguewood – Mineral Point, MO
  3. Wenying Wu – Elk Grove, CA

Congratulations all!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today