Window of a Train from Cedar Hill

Mountain Fever Records has a new single from their upcoming album with Cedar Hill, a veteran outfit led by Ozark mandolin hero Frank Ray since the 1960s.

For this new featured track they have chosen Window of a Train, written by guitarist/vocalist Dalton Harper, who is no longer with the band. It’s a bluesy, old time grasser about watching the world go by, riding the rails with a badly broken heart.

He tells us that Cedar Hill was the perfect vehicle for the song.

“Bluegrass’ foundation was built on three chords and strong lyrics. It was nice to be able to write a song that could fulfill the bluegrass tradition. To be able to record this song with one of the most traditional groups on the circuit was exactly what was needed to garnish the potential of the song.”

Also playing on this track are DJ Shumate on banjo, Pete Brown on fiddle, and Patti LaFleur on bass.

Check it out…

Window of a Train is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.