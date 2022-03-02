Win an Opry Fan Experience with Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Skip to content
In honor of their current single,
Grand Ole Circle, Darin & Brooke Aldridge are giving away a special Grand Ole Opry experience for two lucky fans. And it is easy to enter online.
When the Aldridges next appear on the Opry on Friday, April 8, the contest winner will have two premium tickets to the show, plus an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Opry House, guided by Darin and Brooke with longtime Opry star Jeannie Seeley. You will also have a photo opportunity in the Grand Ole Circle, a section of the stage floor from the original home of the Opry, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, now set in place on the Opry House stage.
Darin and Brooke will also cover your hotel for the night, plus your dinner, and present you with a pair of gift bags containing all sorts of goodies from the Aldridges, the Opry, and Billy Blue Records.
To enter, just visit the special contest page on the
Darin & Brooke Aldridge web site, and submit the form between now and March 23. They will announce the winners on March 25 when they visit WSM radio and the Coffee, Country, and Cody program.
The concept for this giveaway makes sense once you’ve heard the song in question, which Darin and Brooke wrote with Bill Whyte about their love for the many traditions and varied history of the Grand Ole Opry.
Watch the music video for
Grand Ole Circle, which tells the full story.
Grand Ole Circle is included in the latest album from Darin & Brooke Aldridge, This Life We’re Livin’, on Billy Blue Records, available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artists’ web site.
