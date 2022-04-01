Win a Huber VBR-3 from the IBMA Foundation

Posted on by John Lawless

The IBMA Foundation has announced their 2nd annual Strings for Dreams raffle to benefit the organization’s charitable and educational efforts.

This year’s raffle offers chances to win a 2010 Huber Banjos Truetone VRB-3 model, donated by longtime Foundation supporter Richard Spratt. Valued by the donor at $4,100 as a used instrument, its new replacement value would be $5,485. All of the Truetone model Hubers are made with their prewar replica HR-30 tone ring and Engineered Rim, developed over years of detailed examination of the properties of rims and rings from prewar Mastertone banjos.

Raffle tickets are being offered from April 1 through May 19, and only 5,000 will be sold. Single chances are $20 each, or 6 for $100, and tickets can be purchased online.

The VRB-3 Huber is a precise reproduction of the style 3 banjos made prior to WWII. Made with a mahogany neck and resonator, double cut headstock, one-piece flange pot design, and a wreath inlay in the rosewood fingerboard.

The winner will receive the banjo with its original hard shell case, plus a Reunion Blues gig bag, a strap, and several accessories.

A winner will be selected during a drawing on Facebook Live, May 20, streamed from the IBMA Foundation Facebook page.

While direct donations to the Foundation are tax-deductible, raffle chances are not. See full details online.

