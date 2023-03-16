Wilson County Breakdown from Anthony Howell

Most folks think of young bluegrass artist Anthony Howell as a banjo player, the position he holds with the Edgar Loudermilk Band. Many also remember him from that same role with Williamson Branch for several years.

But in truth, Howell is as skilled on the other bluegrass instruments as he is on banjo, as we can clearly see on his just released solo album, Hold Back The Dawn. There he plays banjo, guitar, mandolin, and bass on all the tracks, demonstrating a level of expertise rarely seen in our music.

A new single, Wilson County Breakdown, is released with the full album, a banjo tune Anthony wrote. The project isn’t all instrumental; a number of vocalists are featured as well, including Edgar Loudermilk, Kadence Williamson, Alan Sibley, Don Robinson, Shawn Lane, and Kevin Willismson.

But for the moment, have a listen to Wilson County Breakdown.

Both Wilson County Breakdown and the full Hold Back The Dawn album are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the artist if you contact him via Facebook, or see him at an Edgar Loudermilk Band show.