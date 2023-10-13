Willow video from Sister Sadie

Mountain Home Music has a new music video this week for Sister Sadie, giving visual energy to their current single, Willow, written by Ashley McBryde.

In the video we see the story of this bluesy song, about leaving a misbegotten relationship, played out by actors, while the ladies of Sister Sadie pop in and out of the storyline. All the sisters are there… fiddler Deanie Richardson, banjo picker Gina Britt, guitarists Jaelee Roberts and Dani Flowers, and bass player Maddie Dalton.

Richardson says that this song feels like it was made for their young vocalist, Jaelee Roberts, to sing.

“When I first heard Willow, I could hear us doing it. I could hear Jaelee slaying this tune vocally. I could hear this funky groove that came to life in the studio. It’s got a deep pocket and has been a crowd favorite on tour this summer.”

That groove was supplemented in the studio by mandolinist Tristan Scroggins, Seth Taylor playing a subtle electric guitar, and drummer Tony Creasman.

Check it out…

Willow is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

