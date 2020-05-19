Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival to be held in June as scheduled

If you are tired of being cooped up inside, and can’t wait to hear some live music, here’s a festival coming up next month that will be held as scheduled.

The Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival in Roxboro, NC is on for June 18-20. Hosted by Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, it promises all the great music, good times, and family atmosphere you have been missing since the shutdown began. Other entertainers include Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Sideline, Carolina Blue, The Malpass Brothers, and many more. Believe me, they are just as excited about getting back on stage as you are to get to see them!

Willow Oak Park has a jam tent set up 24/7, with plenty of other activities for non-pickers. A stocked fishing pond can be accessed on site, and hot showers are available in the park.

Full details on tickets and camping/hookups can be found online.

Let’s hope to hear of many more festivals that are going ahead this season after learning of all the cancellations.