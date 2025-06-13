Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival kicks off in Roxboro, NC

Zeb Snyder with Appalachian Road Show at the 2025

Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

Day one of Willow Oak Bluegrass Festival provided several special treats and heartfelt moments. The Roxboro, NC music event began with the national anthem being sung by Melody Williamson Keyes of Williamson Branch. Then the first of the three-day festival began.

The Kevin Prater Band kicked things off. During their second set, they welcomed special guest, Adam Poindexter who was celebrating his birthday, to the stage. Prater and Poindexter sang a beautiful duet on 30 Years of Farming that they both had sung with the late James King.

Referencing King’s hit, Prater declared, “It put taters on our plate.”

Next up was the polished sound of the Tennessee Bluegrass Band. The ensemble featured strong instrumental work by Lincoln Hensley (banjo), Tim Laughlin (mandolin), and Michael Feagan (fiddle), and tight sibling harmonies by Jacob and Josiah Sheffield.

The remainder of the day featured a couple of Billy Blue recording artists: the Dave Adkins Band, and The Appalachian Road Show.

Dave Adkins recognized his banjo picker, Jack Brow, an ETSU student from Greenville, TN. “He played his first show a year ago today right here.”

Appalachian Road Show closed out the first day with a powerful high-energy, two-hour performance. Special guest was Allen Mills who sat on the stage and sang a trio of songs with the band. Darrell Webb, ARS mandolinist, knelt beside Mills to sing tenor. Six foot four inch Barry Abernathy, Road Show banjoist, also bent down to add the third part.

Abernathy expressed as Mills left the stage, “This makes my heart full. I first saw Lost & Found when I was 16 years old. They were tearing it up. Allen’s nephew, (the late) Jason Moore, played bass with us in Mountain Heart.”

Friday began with a clogging workshop taught by Melody Williamson Keyes, followed by performances by The Bluegrass Brothers, Deeper Shade of Blue, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road (host band), Williamson Branch, and Danny Paisley & Southern Grass.

Saturday features a vocal workshop beginning at 10:30 am. The stage show launches at noon with Drive Time, Kentucky Just Us, Little Roy & Lizzy, Lorraine and Carolina Road, and The Malpass Brothers.

The annual Father’s Day weekend festival is promoted by Willow Oak Park owner, and former Bass Mountain Boy, Mike Wilson. Serving as MC is Doug Whitley of HWY 40 Bluegrass. Superior sound is provided by Geoffrey Keyes.

Willow Oak Music Park is located at 895 Blalock Dairy Rd., Roxboro, NC. For more information, visit the park online.

Photos by Sandy Hatley and Laura Ridge.