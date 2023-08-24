Willow – latest from Sister Sadie

For the third single from their next Mountain Home Music album, Sister Sadie has chosen one written by country artist Ashley McBryde called Willow.

It’s a mighty lonesome number that plays with the concept of the weeping willow, and several other references to heartbreak found in nature. Sadies guitarist Jaelee Roberts lends her compelling vocal chops to this track, which caused the songwriter to deliver the highest compliment a composer can offer.

“Sister Sadie is the best thing that ever happened to this song. I wrote it on an afternoon where damn near everything was going wrong. Deanie and the girls tore it UP, and gave it the best life a song can have! Jaelee Roberts’ voice could sing somebody back to life, I swear.”

It’s a mighty powerful recording, with support from Roberts and fiddler Deanie Richardson’s bandmates Gena Britt on banjo and harmony vocals, Dani Flowers on harmony vocals, and Maddie Dalton on bass. Outside help came from Seth Taylor on guitar, Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, and Tony Creasman on drums.

Have a listen…

Willow from Sister Sadie will be available soon from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.