Willie Wells & The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass win gospel award

South Carolina’s Willie Wells & The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass took a major award recently when they were named Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year by Christian Voice magazine. This was the second year in a row they have earned this honor.

The band is led by the son of the late Bill Wells, who established and managed Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor in Columbia, SC. Bill’s continues on in his absence, as the elder Wells passed away in 2011.

Willie keeps things going, including his father’s band, The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass, maintaining their tradition of tight vocal harmony with a driving bluegrass sound on primarily faith-driven music.

Wells the younger says that being recognized with this award means the world to he and the band.

“We’re honored and truly humbled. This music means everything to us, and we’re grateful to everyone who’s supported the journey — from longtime fans to first-time listeners.”

Willie and the guys have a new album set to release this summer, with a mix of bluegrass gospel standards and original material. Look for more on that soon.

Congratulations to Willie Wells & The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass!