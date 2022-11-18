Williamsons cover Bing and Big Mon for Christmas

Skip to content
And so, with the start of Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies, we officially begin the holiday season at
Bluegrass Today. We have dozens of new Christmas releases to share over the next few weeks, so there should be no excuse for not getting into the spirit.
Starting us off is
Williamson Branch, whose new album, , drops today. It includes 14 tracks split between seasonal favorites like Very Merry Christmas Silver Bells, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Sleigh Ride, and Joy To the World, and new compositions from writers like the band’s patriarch, Kevin Williamson, David Stewart, and Melody Williamson Keyes. They also put in several fun holiday numbers like Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree and Grandpa’s Reindeer Revenge.
To celebrate today’s project release, the Williamsons have shared their latest music video from the album, a rapidgrass mash up of the Bill Monroe classic,
Christmas Time’s A Comin’ with the Bing Crosby perennial, White Christmas. That may initially seem like an odd match, but Kevin says it actually works.
“If you were to combine Bill Monroe and Bing Crosby Christmas classics, what would you get? Holiday magic! We know you’ll enjoy Melody, Kadence, and Caroline singing beautiful trio harmonies on this hard-driving medley of
Christmas Time’s a Comin’ and White Christmas.”
Check it out.
VIDEO
Williamson Branch is Kevin Williamson on guitar, his wife Debbie on mandolin, and their daughters Melody Williamson Keyes on fiddle, Kadence Williamson on bass, and Caroline Williamson on mandolin. All five share in the singing.
Very Merry Christmas is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs and a live DVD of the band performing several of the songs from the album can be ordered directly from the artists online.
Radio programmers will find the tracks at
AirPlay Direct.
