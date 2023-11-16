Williamson Branch celebrates 10 years at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies

With their performance today at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies in Gatlinburg, TN, family grassers Williamson Branch will celebrate ten years as a band, and ten consecutive times performing at this festival.

Kevin and Debbie Williamson launched a band with their three daughters in the fall of 2013, and while they “officially” started performing together in January of 2014, they did play at BCITS under the name Williamson Branch in November 2013.

We actually got a sneak peek at the band in October of that year during the World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC. Kevin had recently left The Farm Hands at that time, and he and Debbie were at the convention to gauge interest in a family group with the girls.

He launched into a song with Kadence and Melody, while Debbie held Caroline in her lap, and fortunately, someone in the room hit record.

They sure have come a long way since then, and have become an extremely popular headlining group in bluegrass music. Now, both Melody and Kadence are married ladies, leaving little Caroline – who’s not so little anymore – the only sister still at home.

Here’s a video they made last year for the holidays.

Melody expressed to us her family’s thanks to Lorraine Jordan and all the folks involved with Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies for bringing them in for a full decade’s worth of shows.

“We’re extremely grateful to Lorraine, Royce, and the entire Jordan Entertainment team for their support and dedication to our band, and we’d just love to say thank you!”

Well done, Kevin, Debbie, Melody, Kadence, and Caroline Williamson! And happy anniversary, Williamson Branch.