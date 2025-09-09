Will You Miss Me When I’m Gone from Lord of the Strings

Even now, nearly 100 years since the music of The Carter Family was first recorded, the songs they brought us still resonate in country, folk, and bluegrass music. From perennial set ender Will The Circle Be Unbroken, initially recorded as Can The Circle Be Unbroken, on to other classics like Keep on the Sunny Side and Wildwood Flower, their songs seem set to live on indefinitely.

A new recording of another Carter gem, Will You Miss Me When I’m Gone, often shortened to Will You Miss Me in bluegrass circles, is now available from Pinecastle Records, performed by Lord of the Strings, a studio band featuring three of the finest artists in our music.

The Lords are vocalist Dennis Parker, late of Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, side man extraordinaire Tony Wray, and top session fiddler Tim Crouch. Tony plays all the instruments save Tim’s fiddle, giving a very modern feel to this old song, onto which Parker layers the several vocal parts. If you’ve been raised on the Stanley Brothers or Ralph Stanley cuts of Will You Miss Me, this version may surprise you.

It’s a mighty good’n. Have a listen.

Will You Miss Me When I’m Gone by Lord of the Strings is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.