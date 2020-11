Will You Fold My Flag For Me video from Flashback

Some folks like to mark November 11 as Nigel Tufnel Day, in honor of the guitarist with Spinal Tap… “These go to 11. It’s one louder, init.”

But in the US, we know that 11/11 is when we honor all the military veterans who have served in our armed services, as we celebrate Veterans Day. Social media is full up today with photos of family members and friends who served, and bluegrass folks being plenty patriotic, we even have a Veterans Day music video to share.

Flashback recorded a song written by mandolinist Don Rigsby called Will You Fold My Flag For Me, which tells of a pair of soldiers preparing to go into battle. One makes the request in the title to his friend, who sadly is called upon to perform this final service.

The song is included on the band’s current Pinecastle project, Blues Around My Cabin, and the label liked it so well, they also put it on their July 4 compilation project, United We Stand.

With Veterans Day in mind, Pinecastle has produced and released this music video of Will You Fold My Flag For Me, with the guys performing the song and participating in the folded flag ceremony. If you’ve ever been handed one at a military funeral, you know how moving this observance, and the 13 folds, can be.

Flashback is Don Rigsby on mandolin, Richard Bennett on guitar, Stuart Wyrick on banjo, and Curt Chapman on bass.

Well done boys!